Kris Bryant Injury: Exploring treatment plans for back

Bryant (back) said that he will consult with a doctor over the phone Monday before visiting another specialist in Dallas soon thereafter to try "experimental treatments" for his degenerative disk disease, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bryant said that he's been able to work out and do light hitting, but his back continues to respond poorly when he's attempted to run since getting an ablation procedure May 8. According to Bryant, the only other surgical method for his back would be a fusion procedure that would make it difficult to continue his playing career, so he's understandably looking into alternative treatment plans that would improve his chances of getting back on the field this season. Since signing a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies in March 2022, Bryant has played in just 128 of Colorado's 414 games while batting .244 with 17 home runs, 75 runs and 61 RBI over 712 plate appearances.