Kris Bryant Injury: Feeling soreness after running

Bryant acknowledged June 11 that he still experiences discomfort while running during his rehab program, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. "I'm just being completely honest. When I do run, I am sore -- not just sore, but hurting. We've determined to keep trying and see if it continues, if it improves. That's where I'm at," Bryant said. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't thinking that some days I see light at the end of the tunnel, some days I don't."

Colorado placed Bryant on the injured list April 14 due to lumbar degenerative disc disease before he underwent an ablation procedure May 8 to combat the injury. He was able to play catch June 10 and then began taking dry swings in addition to light running June 11, but the latter activity proved to be the most difficult for him. In the three weeks since then, the Rockies haven't provided an official update on Bryant's status, but he's presumably a long ways off from heading out on a rehab assignment, much less returning from the 60-day IL. His absence appears likely to extend well past the All-Star break.