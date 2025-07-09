Menu
Kris Bubic News: Another solid outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Bubic didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Pittsburgh, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Bubic allowed fewer than four earned runs for a fifth consecutive start and fell one out short of his 12th quality start of the campaign. In his last five outings, Bubic owns a 4.03 ERA and a 31:8 K:BB across 29 innings. He will take a 2.48 ERA and a 113:34 K:BB across 108.2 innings into the All-Star break.

