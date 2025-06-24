Kris Bubic News: Fans eight in loss

Bubic (6-5) yielded four runs (two earned) on eight hits over six innings Tuesday, striking out eight and taking a loss against the Rays.

Bubic coughed up a two-run homer to Danny Jansen in the second inning. The Rays later plated unearned runs in the fourth and fifth frames. Bubic has posted a 14:1 K:BB over his last two outings after walking four batters against the Yankees on June 11. However, he's given up 10 earned runs in his last three starts after giving up only seven runs in his previous eight outings. Bubic still owns a terrific 2.18 ERA and a 96:27 K:BB through 91 frames. He's currently slated for a tough home matchup against the Dodgers this weekend.