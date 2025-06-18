Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Kris Bubic headshot

Kris Bubic News: Strikes out six in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Bubic (6-4) earned the win against the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Bubic generated 19 swinging strikes but also gave up a season-high nine hits while surpassing 100 pitches in a start for the first time this year. After allowing just three earned runs during a stretch of five straight quality starts from May 8 to June 1, the southpaw has now yielded eight earned runs over 9.2 innings in his past two outings. Still, he boasts an impressive 2.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 88:27 K:BB across 85 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Rays next week.

Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now