Kristian Campbell News: Makes debut at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Campbell started at first base and went 0-for-4 for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Campbell struck out four times but handled the defensive chores without an issue. It was his third game with the WooSox since the Red Sox sent him down. He served as the designated hitter in the first two contests. Worcester manager Chad Tracy told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that Campbell will play first base "a few games a week." In addition to first base, Campbell will play second base and center field.

