Kristian Campbell News: Will focus on first base in minors

Campbell will primarily focus on learning first base at Triple-A Worcester, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Campbell will still see some action at second base, but the Red Sox want Campbell to focus on first base after he was optioned to Triple-A earlier Friday. The rookie primarily played second with the big-league club while also seeing some time in the outfield. With Triston Casas (knee) out for the season and Rafael Devers shipped to San Francisco, Campbell appears to be the team's next plan for first base. Campbell will also need to get his bat back on track with Worcester after he slashed just .176/.270/.231 over his last 30 MLB contests.