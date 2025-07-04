Kumar Rocker News: Allows two runs in no-decision

Rocker took a no-decision after throwing 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four, during Friday's 3-2 loss the Padres.

Rocker struggled in his first start after being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, but he has been much better in the four starts since. The 25-year-old hurler has allowed just six runs in his last 21.2 innings while striking out 20 batters. It's the most consistent stretch of pitching the right-hander has displayed at the MLB level, and he's looking more and more like the pitcher the Rangers drafted him to be in the first round back in 2022. Rocker is scheduled to make his next start on the road at the Angels next week.