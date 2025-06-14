Kumar Rocker News: Could be summoned to start Sunday

Rocker is with the Rangers in Texas and could be asked to start Sunday versus the White Sox if Tyler Mahle (shoulder) is unable to pitch, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Though Rocker is with the team, no roster move has been made, so for now he is a contingency plan. Mahle felt some shoulder soreness during his most recent start Tuesday, but it's not yet clear if the issue is serious enough to prevent him from making his scheduled start Sunday. If Rocker is ultimately recalled to start, it would be his first appearance with the big club since he gave up five runs over 3.1 innings in a loss against Tampa Bay on June 4.