Kumar Rocker News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Rocker did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Rocker threw 67 of 97 pitches for strikes and induced 10 whiffs, falling a two-out single in the sixth inning short of potentially earning his third straight win. The 25-year-old notched his first quality start since April 17 and has now allowed just four earned runs over his past three outings. He'll carry a 6.13 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB across 39.2 innings into a road matchup with the Padres next weekend.