Kumar Rocker News: Rocked by Angels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Rocker allowed six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday.

Rocker was staked to a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning, but he couldn't hold the advantage. The right-hander was tagged for six runs over the third through fifth frames, serving up three homers -- including two to Mike Trout -- along the way. The six earned runs tied a season-worst mark for Rocker, with the other such instance coming in his season debut March 31 versus Cincinnati. Wednesday's poor outing snapped what had been a pretty strong run for Rocker, as he entered the day having posted a 2.49 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over his previous four starts.

