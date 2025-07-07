Kutter Crawford Injury: Gets successful wrist surgery

The Red Sox announced that Crawford (knee) underwent successful surgery Thursday to reconstruct the stabilizing sheath of the extensor carpi ulnaris in his right wrist, MLB.com reports.

Initially placed on the injured list before Opening Day due to right patellar tendiopathy, Crawford had advanced to pitching in simulated games in May before plans to send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment were tabled in early June due to right wrist pain. According to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com, manager Alex Cora said June 25 that Crawford sustained the wrist injury in an off-field "accident," but the skipper didn't go into any further details beyond noting that it wasn't due to any irresponsibility on the right-hander's part. Cora said that Crawford's season is "most likely" over as a result of his surgery, so the 29-year-old will turn his focus to returning to full health heading into spring training. Crawford entered arbitration for the first time last winter and is under club control through the 2028 season.