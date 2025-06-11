Kutter Crawford Injury: Regresses in throwing program
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Crawford (knee/wrist) will revert to playing catch after not "feeling great" during his last bullpen session, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Crawford has been rehabbing a right knee injury since the start of spring training, but it's a wrist issue that's given him trouble recently and the latter seems to be a bigger concern at this point. A timetable for Crawford's return won't become clearer until he starts ramping things up again and is able to pitch in rehab games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now