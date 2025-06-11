Menu
Kutter Crawford Injury: Regresses in throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Crawford (knee/wrist) will revert to playing catch after not "feeling great" during his last bullpen session, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Crawford has been rehabbing a right knee injury since the start of spring training, but it's a wrist issue that's given him trouble recently and the latter seems to be a bigger concern at this point. A timetable for Crawford's return won't become clearer until he starts ramping things up again and is able to pitch in rehab games.

