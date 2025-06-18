Kutter Crawford Injury: Resumes mound work
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Crawford (knee/wrist) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and will throw another one Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Crawford reverted back to playing catch after a recent bullpen session didn't go well, but he has now resumed mound work. The right-hander will continue to ramp things back up as he eyes a rehab assignment.
