Kutter Crawford Injury: Resumes mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 18, 2025 at 12:30pm

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Crawford (knee/wrist) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and will throw another one Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Crawford reverted back to playing catch after a recent bullpen session didn't go well, but he has now resumed mound work. The right-hander will continue to ramp things back up as he eyes a rehab assignment.

Kutter Crawford
Boston Red Sox
