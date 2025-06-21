Kutter Crawford Injury: Suffers setback
Crawford is shut down from throwing after experiencing continued issues in his right wrist, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Crawford threw a bullpen session Friday but suffered a setback and will head back to Boston to undergo more testing. In the meantime, he'll be shut down from throwing for an undisclosed period. He shouldn't be expected back before the All-Star break.
