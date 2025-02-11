Ky Bush Injury: Set for Tommy John surgery

Bush will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Bush ended last season on the injured list with what was referred to at the time as a left triceps strain. It's not clear whether this injury is related to that or a new issue, but either way, the southpaw will now miss the entire 2025 season and could potentially get a late start to 2026, as well. Bush, 25, held a 5.60 ERA and 11:16 K:BB over 17.2 innings with the White Sox last season.