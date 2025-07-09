Kyle Bradish Injury: Close to rehab assignment

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Tuesday that Bradish (elbow) will throw at least one more live batting practice session in Florida before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bradish has already completed two live BP sessions, so if he's able to face hitters again at some point later this week, he could be cleared to pitch in games shortly after the All-Star break. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace, a procedure he underwent June 19, 2024. Barring any setbacks in his recovery during his rehab assignment, Bradish could be ready to join the Baltimore rotation at some point in August.