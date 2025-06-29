Kyle Finnegan News: Goes three innings to grab win

Finnegan (1-2) walked two and struck out two over three scoreless and hitless innings to earn the extra-innings win over the Angels on Sunday.

Finnegan was brought in to keep the game tied in the ninth inning. He achieved that goal and did the same in the 10th before protecting the three-run lead the Nationals generated in the 11th. It's just the fourth time all season he's been asked to cover more than in inning, though three of those instances have been in his last seven appearances. Finnegan was also fresh for this outing, while every other reliever in the Nationals' bullpen had pitched Friday or Saturday, and he got through it on 30 pitches (20 strikes). He's posted decent numbers with a 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 31 innings, and he's also converted 18 of 23 save chances in 30 appearances. The Nationals are traveling back home for a three-game series versus the Tigers that starts Tuesday, so Finnegan should have plenty of time to rest up for the next save chance that arises.