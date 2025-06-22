Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Freeland headshot

Kyle Freeland Injury: On pace for Friday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 22, 2025 at 7:03pm

Freeland (back) threw a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to return from the 15-day injured injured list to start Friday against the Brewers in Milwaukee, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The veteran left-hander landed on the shelf due to back stiffness after his June 11 start against San Francisco, but he's on track to rejoin Colorado's rotation after spending the minimum amount of time on the IL. Freeland will likely throw another bullpen session Tuesday before being fully cleared to return this weekend.

Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now