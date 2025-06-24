Kyle Freeland Injury: On track to return Friday

Freeland (back) threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday, remaining on track to start Friday versus the Brewers, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Freeland is all but set to return to action Friday in Milwaukee, toeing the rubber for the first time since being placed on the 15-day injured list with back stiffness June 15, retroactive to June 12. It will be a minimum stay on the IL for the left-hander, and he will likely avoid any usage restrictions in the outing. Freeland had posted three consecutive quality starts before going down with the injury, producing a 2.95 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 13 punchouts over 18.1 innings in those outings. The southpaw previously faced Milwaukee at home on April 8, surrendering five runs on eight hits while hitting a batter and striking out five others.