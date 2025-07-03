Kyle Freeland News: Earns quality start in no-decision

Freeland did not factor into the decision in Thursday's game against the Astros. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two across six innings.

Freeland got off to a rocky start after giving up three runs over the first two innings. He settled down to keep the Astros off the board over the next four frames and came away with his eighth quality start of the season (and fourth in his last five outings). Freeland now has a 5.49 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 61:20 K:BB across 83.2 innings this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Red Sox at Fenway Park next week, which may be his last turn in the rotation before the All-Star break.