Kyle Freeland News: Fades late in loss

Freeland (1-10) yielded three runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Tuesday, striking out six and taking a loss against Boston.

Freeland rolled through five shutout frames with little trouble before stumbling in the sixth inning. He was knocked out of the game on Trevor Story's two-out RBI single and was charged with two more runs with Juan Mejia on the mound. Freeland has given up at least three runs in 13 of his 17 starts this season, resulting in a 5.44 ERA across 89.1 frames. His lone win this year came against Miami on June 4, but he's since given up 15 runs over his last outings (6.23 ERA). Freeland is currently lined up to start in Cincinnati this weekend.