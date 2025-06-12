Kyle Freeland News: Let down by bullpen Wednesday
Freeland finished with a no-decision Wednesday against San Francisco, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over six innings.
Freeland pitched pretty well and held a three-run lead at the time of his departure. However, Colorado's bullpen imploded in allowing the Giants to score seven times over the final two frames, halting the southpaw's bid at a second straight victory. Freeland did, however, manage to notch a third straight quality start, and he's pitched to a 2.95 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB across 18.1 innings during that stretch. He'll try to extend the run of quality starts in his next outing, which is expected to come on the road in Washington.
