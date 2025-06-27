Menu
Kyle Freeland News: Officially activated for start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 27, 2025 at 12:07pm

Freeland (back) has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start Friday's game against the Brewers.

As expected, Freeland will return after the minimum 15 days on the injured list. The southpaw didn't go on a rehab assignment but isn't expected to be under any restrictions. Freeland owns a 5.13 ERA and a 57:15 K:BB over 14 starts for the Rockies in 2025. Anthony Molina was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

