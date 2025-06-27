Kyle Harrison News: Debuts with new org
Harrison allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Harrison was nicked for a pair of runs in each of the first and third innings, including a home run, in his debut for the organization. He was part of the package Boston acquired from San Francisco in the Rafael Devers trade. The right-hander threw mostly fastballs, per
