Kyle Harrison News: Debuts with new org

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 27, 2025 at 6:02am

Harrison allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.

Harrison was nicked for a pair of runs in each of the first and third innings, including a home run, in his debut for the organization. He was part of the package Boston acquired from San Francisco in the Rafael Devers trade. The right-hander threw mostly fastballs, per

Kyle Harrison
Boston Red Sox
