Kyle Harrison News: Logs five innings in no-decision

Harrison did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Rockies. He struck out six.

The left-hander was burned by the long ball Tuesday, giving up home runs to Ryan McMahon in the fourth inning and Kyle Farmer in the fifth inning. Harrison has made four starts since joining the rotation May 24, with mixed results. The 23-year-old owns a 4.91 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 18.1 innings as a starter, compared to a 3.38 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 5.1 innings out of the bullpen.