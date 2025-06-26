Kyle Harrison News: Revamping repertoire in minors

Harrison is working on revamping his repertoire at Triple-A Worcester before joining their rotation next week, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

Acquired from the Giants in the Rafael Devers trade, Harrison worked on some new pitches -- including a cutter and sinker -- during a live batting practice session this week. The lefty threw a four-seamer, slurve and changeup during his time in San Francisco, with Red Sox director of pitching Justin Williard calling the four-seamer a "unique fastball that's going to be his bread and butter." The Red Sox want Harrison to find some consistent secondary offerings to pair with the four-seamer, and senior director of player development Brian Abraham said "the returns have been really good so far" with the southpaw. Harrison figures to make at least a couple starts with Worcester as he works on his new offerings, but the plan seems to be to have him as part of Boston's rotation sooner rather than later.