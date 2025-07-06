Kyle Hart News: Called up Sunday

The Padres recalled Hart from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Hart will rejoin the Padres for the first time since late May, after he was demoted upon turning in a 6.66 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over six starts with the big club. The lefty hasn't fared much better since returning to El Paso (6.57 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 20:9 K:BB in 24.2 innings), but he'll get the call back to the majors with the Padres short on rotation arms. Though he won't start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Hart is a likely candidate to pitch in bulk relief behind David Morgan, who isn't expected to cover more than an inning or two as the Padres' opening pitcher. In a corresponding move, San Diego optioned righty Stephen Kolek to El Paso.