Kyle Higashioka News: Scores twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Higashioka went 0-for-5 with two runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 extra-innings loss to Seattle.

Higashioka never reached base safely but managed to score two runs as the automatic runner in the 10th and 12th innings. June hasn't been kind to Higashioka, who is batting .167 after posting a .194 average during May. He parlayed a good stretch in San Diego last season into a two-year deal with the Rangers during the offseason, but Higashioka has not delivered while splitting the catching duties with Jonah Heim.

Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers
