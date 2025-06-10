Kyle Higashioka News: Season-high five RBI in easy win

Higashioka went 2-for-5 with a double, five RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 16-4 victory over the Twins.

The five RBI established a season high, which doubled Higashioka's entire output on the season entering Tuesday to now give him 15 for the campaign. The 35-year-old slugging backstop is now slashing .233/.282/.320 with one homer, six doubles and nine runs scored across 110 plate appearances. The door is open for Higashioka to claim more playing time behind the dish, with Jonah Heim having gone 4-for-40 over his last 13 outings.