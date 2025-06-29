Kyle Isbel News: Idle for series finale
Isbel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Right-hander Lou Trivino is starting the game for the Dodgers, but he's expected to cover the first inning or two before giving way to left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who will work in bulk relief. As a result, the Royals will keep the left-handed-hitting Isbel on the bench for the series finale. Drew Waters will cover center field in Isbel's stead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now