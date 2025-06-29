Kyle Isbel News: Idle for series finale

Isbel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Right-hander Lou Trivino is starting the game for the Dodgers, but he's expected to cover the first inning or two before giving way to left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who will work in bulk relief. As a result, the Royals will keep the left-handed-hitting Isbel on the bench for the series finale. Drew Waters will cover center field in Isbel's stead.