Kyle Lodise News: Nabbed in Round 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

The White Sox have selected Lodise with the 76th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Kyle's cousin, Alex Lodise, was selected with the 60th overall pick by Atlanta. Kyle is a shortstop from Georgia Tech, although he faces questions about whether he can stick at shortstop or if he could provide enough offense to profile at second base. Lodise hit .329/.429/.667 with 16 home runs and a 17.7 percent strikeout rate this year for Georgia Tech.

