Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Falling into platoon at DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

The left-handed-hitting Manzardo has produced a .947 OPS in 40 plate appearances versus lefties this season, but he'll likely find himself on the bench more frequently against southpaws while the Guardians have plenty of right-handed bats available off the bench. David Fry will replace Manzardo at designated hitter in Wednesday's series finale while the Reds send southpaw Nick Lodolo to the bump.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now