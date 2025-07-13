Kyle Manzardo News: Homers in win

Manzardo went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.

Manzardo's sixth-inning homer broke a 2-2 tie and was the game-winning hit. The round-tripper was his 14th of the season. It was a rare highlight for Manzardo (.217 average), and his first RBI in 10 contests. He was eventually pinch hit for when a lefty reliever entered. He and David Fry (.136 average) continue to share designated hitter, but both are susceptible to losing their roles.