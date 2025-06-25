Kyle Manzardo News: Pokes homer in win
Manzardo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to Toronto.
Manzardo entered as a pinch hitter for David Fry in the seventh and finished the game at designated hitter. He eventually launched his 12th home run of the season -- and first in 13 games -- in the ninth inning. Manzardo had a nice start to the season as the team's primary DH -- he homered eight times and had a .557 slugging percentage through the first 26 contests -- but has since lost playing time to Fry as his power stroke waned. Since April 30, Manzardo has just four home runs and is slugging .378 over 41 games.
