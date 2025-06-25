Menu
Kyle Manzardo News: Pokes homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 25, 2025 at 5:10am

Manzardo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to Toronto.

Manzardo entered as a pinch hitter for David Fry in the seventh and finished the game at designated hitter. He eventually launched his 12th home run of the season -- and first in 13 games -- in the ninth inning. Manzardo had a nice start to the season as the team's primary DH -- he homered eight times and had a .557 slugging percentage through the first 26 contests -- but has since lost playing time to Fry as his power stroke waned. Since April 30, Manzardo has just four home runs and is slugging .378 over 41 games.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
