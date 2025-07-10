Kyle Manzardo News: Rejoins active roster
The Guardians reinstated Manzardo from the family medical emergency list Thursday.
Manzardo will rejoin the team after missing the minimum of three games while tending to a personal matter. He should slide right back into his usual spot as Cleveland's DH versus right-handers, whom he is slashing .220/.292/.402 against this season. Jhonkensy Noel was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
