Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Rejoins active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 10, 2025 at 1:50pm

The Guardians reinstated Manzardo from the family medical emergency list Thursday.

Manzardo will rejoin the team after missing the minimum of three games while tending to a personal matter. He should slide right back into his usual spot as Cleveland's DH versus right-handers, whom he is slashing .220/.292/.402 against this season. Jhonkensy Noel was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

