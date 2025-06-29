Kyle Manzardo News: Sitting against lefty

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

With southpaw Matthew Liberatore on the bump for the Cardinals, Manzardo will join fellow left-handed hitters Bo Naylor, Daniel Schneemann and Nolan Jones on the bench as the Guardians stock their lineup with eight right-handed batters or switch hitters. David Fry will replace Manzardo as the Guardians' designated hitter and will bat second.