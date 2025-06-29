Kyle Manzardo News: Sitting against lefty
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
With southpaw Matthew Liberatore on the bump for the Cardinals, Manzardo will join fellow left-handed hitters Bo Naylor, Daniel Schneemann and Nolan Jones on the bench as the Guardians stock their lineup with eight right-handed batters or switch hitters. David Fry will replace Manzardo as the Guardians' designated hitter and will bat second.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now