Kyle McCann News: Loses out in roster battle

The Athletics reassigned McCann to minor-league camp Monday.

McCann spent the entire 2024 season on Oakland's active roster as a backup catcher and slashed .236/.318/.371 with five home runs and 15 RBI over 157 plate appearances, but he was designated for assignment in January and later outrighted to the minors upon clearing waivers. McCann still received an invitation to big-league camp and was once again given the chance to compete for a backup gig behind No. 1 backstop Shea Langeliers, but the Athletics seem content to move forward with either Jhonny Pereda and Tyler Soderstrom as Langeliers' understudy. Look for McCann to spend most of the upcoming season at Triple-A Las Vegas.