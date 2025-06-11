Kyle Nicolas News: Heading back to Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Nicolas to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
He'll cede his spot in the bullpen to right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move and will provide the Pirates with a multi-inning option in relief. Nicolas made three appearances after his June 3 promotion, giving up one earned run on three hits and one walk over 4.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now