Kyle Schwarber News: Big day against Cubbies

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Cubs.

The 32-year-old slugger swiped his fifth bag of the year in the first inning on a double steal with Trea Turner before coming around to score, and Schwarber then obliterated a Ben Brown fastball in the third, sending it 431 feet to right field with an exit velocity of 109.6 mph. Schwarber's .921 OPS so far this season would be his best performance in that category since he posted a career-high .928 in 2021, and through 68 games he's left the yard 21 times, putting him on pace for a shot at his first career 50-homer campaign.