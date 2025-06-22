Kyle Schwarber News: Clubs homer No. 24

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

Schwarber tagged David Peterson for a solo homer in the fourth inning, marking the slugger's fourth home run in his last 11 outings. During that stretch, Schwarber is 11-for-40 (.275) with nine RBI, 11 runs scored and two strikeouts. On the year, he has the fifth-most homers in baseball.