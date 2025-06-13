Kyle Schwarber News: Cranks three-run homer

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Schwarber handed the Phillies a four-run lead in the second inning, when he took Kevin Gausman deep to center field for a 410-foot, three-run homer. Schwarber has struggled at the plate since the beginning of June (5-for-38), but he has gone long in back-to-back games and his 22 home runs this season ranks second in the National League behind Shohei Ohtani (23).