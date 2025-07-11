Kyle Schwarber News: Reaches 30-homer mark

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Padres.

Schwarber's blast was his 30th of the season, and five of those homers have come over just nine games in July. He's added 12 RBI, three doubles, seven runs scored and a stolen base this month. This is Schwarber's seventh year of 30-plus homers, a mark he's reached five seasons in a row. He's positioned well to push for a career high -- he slugged 47 long balls in the 2023 campaign. The designated hitter has added a .254/.385/.560 slash line, 69 RBI, 66 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 94 contests this season.