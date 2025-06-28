Menu
Kyle Schwarber News: Slugs homer No. 25

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 28, 2025 at 6:35am

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with two walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 13-0 rout of Atlanta.

The veteran slugger crushed a Michael Petersen cutter to right-center field in the third inning, the Phillies' fifth homer of the night and Schwarber's 25th of the season. Three of those long balls have come in the last eight games, a stretch in which he's batting .310 (9-for-29) with two of his seven steals on the year, as well as four RBI and eight runs.

