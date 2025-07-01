Kyle Stowers News: Goes deep in win

Stowers went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Stowers ripped a solo shot in the second inning for his 14th long ball of the year. After a 31-game homerless drought, he's gone deep four times in his last eight games. During that stretch, Stowers is hitting .392 (11-for-28). His season slash line is up to an impressive .283/.359/.509 with 30 extra-base hits and 44 RBI through 305 plate appearances.