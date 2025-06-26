Kyle Stowers News: Goes yard in win
Stowers went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Thursday's 12-5 win over the Giants.
Stowers provided the Marlins with a good start, delivering a first-inning homer to open the scoring. The outfielder has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 6-for-20 (.300) with two homers, three doubles and four RBI in that span. Overall, Stowers is at a .275/.351/.482 slash line with 12 long balls, 38 RBI, 35 runs scored and three stolen bases over 75 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now