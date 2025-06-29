Menu
Kyle Stowers News: Resting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Stowers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Stowers and fellow left-handed-hitting outfielder Jesus Sanchez will head to the bench Sunday while southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez toes the rubber for Arizona. Heriberto Hernandez will get the nod in left field in place of Stowers, who slashed .321/.472/.786 with three home runs, six RBI and eight runs while starting in each of the last eight games.

