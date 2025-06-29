Kyle Teel News: Collects three hits

Teel went 3-for-4 with a two-RBI double and a run scored during Sunday's 5-2 win over San Francisco.

Teel logged multiple RBI for the first time in his MLB career, delivering his second three-hit performance of his last three games. The rookie catcher is slashing .319/.421/.404 with four doubles, four RBI and six runs scored in 57 plate appearances this season. All four of his doubles have come within his last six games.