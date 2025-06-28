Kyle Tyler News: DFA'd by Baltimore

The Orioles designated Tyler for assignment Saturday.

The move makes room on the Orioles' 40-man roster for Emmanuel Rivera, whose contract was selected by Baltimore from Triple-A Norfolk. Tyler was claimed off waivers by the Orioles in mid-June after he was DFA'd by the Phillies on June 8. Across 14 games (12 starts) in Triple-A this season, Tyler has a 4.19 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 46:24 K:BB in 66.2 innings.