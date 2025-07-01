Kyle Tyler News: Elects free agency

Tyler refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk and elected free agency Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Orioles over the weekend, and he'll test the open market rather than reporting to Norfolk. Tyler has yet to appear in the majors this season and has a 4.19 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 46:24 K:BB across 66.2 innings at the Triple-A level.